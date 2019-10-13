Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Resting Sunday
Aldridge will be rested for Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
It's just a routine day off for the veteran, who will likely be back in action for at least one of the Spurs' two remaining preseason games later in the week.
