Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Returns with double-double

Aldridge had 19 points (8-18 FG, 1-2 3PT, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one block in 35 minutes during Friday's 105-104 overtime win over the Kings.

Aldridge returned from a two-game absence and finished with a double-double, although it was only his third of the season. His days as a nightly double-double threat might be over, but Aldridge continues to be productive enough on offense to remain fantasy relevant.