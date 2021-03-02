Aldridge (illness) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Aldridge is dealing with a non-COVID stomach illness, which could explain his poor outing and limited workload of 15 minutes during Monday's loss to Brooklyn. This will mark the 10th game that the 35-year-old has missed in the first half of the season. Trey Lyles could see an increased workload with Aldridge out.