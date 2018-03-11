Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Ruled out Monday vs. Rockets
Aldridge is dealing with right knee soreness and has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Rockets.
Aldridge has been averaging 30 minutes a contest since the All-Star break and it appears the veteran is dealing with some wear and tear as a result. He is coming off a 11-point, seven-rebound performance in 26 minutes of action against the Thunder on Saturday. Look for both Rudy Gay and Davis Bertans to see expanded minutes against the Rockets with Aldridge sidelined.
