Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Ruled out Monday vs. Rockets

Aldridge is dealing with right knee soreness and has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Rockets.

Aldridge has been averaging 30 minutes a contest since the All-Star break and it appears the veteran is dealing with some wear and tear as a result. He is coming off a 11-point, seven-rebound performance in 26 minutes of action against the Thunder on Saturday. Look for both Rudy Gay and Davis Bertans to see expanded minutes against the Rockets with Aldridge sidelined.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories