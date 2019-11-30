Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Ruled out Sunday
Aldridge has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Pistons due to right thigh soreness, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Aldridge will miss his first game of the season after picking up a thigh issue in Friday's win over the Clippers. At this point, the severity of the injury is unclear as is Aldridge's status for Tuesday's tilt with Houston. Look for Rudy Gay to enter the starting lineup with Trey Lyles likely seeing a boost of run off the bench in Aldridge's absence.
More News
