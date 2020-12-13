Aldridge registered 14 points (5-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes during Saturday's preseason loss against the Thunder.

Gregg Popovich asked Aldridge to shoot from threes this season and the veteran power forward seems to have listened to him, as 10 of his 16 shots in this game came from beyond the arc. Aldridge's game is far more effective near the rim, but if he can expand his range, that would make a more useful fantasy asset going forward. Either way, he is expected to work as one of the Spurs' main scoring threats during the regular season.