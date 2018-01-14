Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores 15 points on Saturday

Aldridge posted 14 points (7-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot in 27 minutes during Saturday's 112-80 win over the Nuggets.

We may be beginning to see the effect of Kawhi Leonard's return on Aldridge's stat line, which has been a pleasant surprise for most of the season in his absence. Aldridge owners are going to most likely see a downtick in production from Aldridge as Leonard returns to form, so while he might be a more efficient player as a result, that isn't going to help his fantasy standing much. The Spurs are always unpredictable in how they choose to spread the ball, so while a reduction in output is expected, it's really too soon to tell.