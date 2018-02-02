Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores 16 points in loss

Aldridge totaled 16 points (8-15 FG), eight rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes during Thursday's 102-91 loss to the Rockets.

Aldridge put up another solid performance but never really got going against the fast-paced Rockets team. He continues to be the focal point with Kawhi Leonard (quad) still on the sidelines and should remain a nice low-risk big man across all leagues. One fact to keep an eye on is his recent drop in rebounds. Since DeJounte Murray took over as the starting point-guard, Aldridge has failed to record double-digit rebounds in any one game. In fact, he is only averaging 6.2 rebounds across that six-game span whereas Murray is averaging 9.5.