Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores 16 points in loss
Aldridge totaled 16 points (8-15 FG), eight rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes during Thursday's 102-91 loss to the Rockets.
Aldridge put up another solid performance but never really got going against the fast-paced Rockets team. He continues to be the focal point with Kawhi Leonard (quad) still on the sidelines and should remain a nice low-risk big man across all leagues. One fact to keep an eye on is his recent drop in rebounds. Since DeJounte Murray took over as the starting point-guard, Aldridge has failed to record double-digit rebounds in any one game. In fact, he is only averaging 6.2 rebounds across that six-game span whereas Murray is averaging 9.5.
More News
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Drops 30 on Denver•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Posts modest stat line in win•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Held in check in loss to 76ers•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Not on Friday's injury report•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Out for rest Wednesday•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores 30 points in win over Cavs•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...