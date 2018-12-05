Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores 16 points in loss

Aldridge totaled 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 139-105 loss to Utah.

The Spurs were thrashed for the third time in four games Tuesday, losing out by 34 points to the Jazz. Aldridge shot the ball well in the loss and continues to put up solid numbers despite the teams' woes. Aldridge has now failed to record double-digit rebounds in six straight games but is scoring the ball well, dropping almost 19 points per game over that same stretch.