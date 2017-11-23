Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores 16 points in loss
Aldridge scored 16 points (7-14 FG, 0-1 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go along with four rebounds and one assist across 27 minutes in Wednesday's 107-90 loss to New Orleans.
Much like the San Antonio offense, Aldridge was rather quiet against New Orleans. Aldridge, who is averaging 21.9 points, is very much off to a solid start as the focal point of the San Antonio offense in the absence of Tony Parker (quadriceps) and Kawhi Leonard (quadriceps). The power forward will look to bounce back Saturday against a middling Charlotte defense that gives up an average of 106.5 points per game.
