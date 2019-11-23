Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores 17 in loss

Aldridge posted 17 points (8-12 FG, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block in Friday's 115-104 loss to the 76ers.

Aldridge is averaging 17.8 points per game while making a career-high 52 percent of his shots. The 34-year-old is however, averaging his lowest amount of rebounds per game since his first year in the league. Aldridge will look to build on his performance Saturday against the Knicks.