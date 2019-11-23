Play

Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores 17 in loss

Aldridge posted 17 points (8-12 FG, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block in Friday's 115-104 loss to the 76ers.

Aldridge is averaging 17.8 points per game while making a career-high 52 percent of his shots. The 34-year-old is however, averaging his lowest amount of rebounds per game since his first year in the league. Aldridge will look to build on his performance Saturday against the Knicks.

More News
Our Latest Stories