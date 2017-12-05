Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores 17 points Monday
Aldridge recorded 17 points (5-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-7 FT), ten rebounds, four assists and one steal over 35 minutes Monday in a win over the Pistons.
Aldridge returned to the starting lineup Monday after sitting out Sunday's game to rest, playing his usual role for the Spurs. While he struggled with his shot tonight, Aldridge is shooting 51.6 percent this season while also grabbing 8.1 boards.
