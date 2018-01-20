Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores 17 points on 25 shots in loss
Aldridge recorded 17 points (6-25 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 37 minutes during an 86-83 loss to the Raptors on Friday.
The shooting was atrocious, but Aldridge picked up a double-double, matched a season high with 14 rebounds and provided nice all-around numbers in the loss. The 24 percent field goal percentage marked his worst shooting effort of the entire season. Aldridge will likely rebound, however, as he had shot better than 50 percent from the floor in five of his previous six games.
