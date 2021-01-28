Aldridge recorded 20 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 28 minutes Wednesday in a 110-106 win versus Boston.

Though he averaged fewer minutes (24.3) in his past six starts, Aldridge is trying to supply sufficient value by shooting the ball at will. He has done so by averaging 15.2 points across that six-game span of lesser minutes. Though his current average is down from last season's rate (18.9), Aldridge remains at least a serviceable option if available on the waiver wire.