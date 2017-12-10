Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores 20 points Saturday
Aldridge scored 20 points (7-18 FG, 0-1 3PT, 6-7 FT) to go with nine rebounds and two assists across 36 minutes in Saturday's 104-101 win against Phoenix.
In the absence of Kawhi Leonard (quad), Aldridge has thrived to the tune of 22.7 points through 26 games. As a result, the forward is shooting 17.3 shots per game, his highest average since his 19.9 shots/game in 2014-15 with Portland. However, Leonard could make his season debut as early as Tuesday against Dallas. Looking forward to Leonard's return, Aldridge's scoring potential may remain steady if he averages between the 17.3 and 18.0 point marks he set in his first two seasons in San Antonio.
