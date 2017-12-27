Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores 20 points Tuesday

Aldridge scored 20 points (7-15 FG, 0-1 3PT, 6-7 FT) to go with nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 109-97 win against Brooklyn.

In the five games since Kawhi Leonard's (quad) return to the lineup, Aldridge's numbers have stabilized, averaging 20.2 points and 8.2 rebounds. Tuesday's overall performance against Brooklyn is right on track with those numbers as the center missed a double-double by a rebound. However, Leonard played a season-high 26 minutes and scored a season-high 21 points as well. As Leonard works his way back in the San Antonio lineup, it will be interesting to see if Aldridge's numbers dip lower than the 20.2 points and 8 rebound average he maintained in the previous four games when Leonard was limited in his minutes.