Aldridge scored 21 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 10-10 FT) to go along with five rebounds and one block across 23 minutes in Saturday's win over the Pelicans.

Aldridge played in his second consecutive game despite battling a wrist injury. He didn't show any ill-effects and had a strong scoring night due to his ability to get to the free-throw line. Prior to this effort, Aldridge had failed to attempt more than four free-throws in any contest, so he isn't likely to replicate this type of production regularly. In two games since returning from a hip injury that cost him two weeks of action, Aldridge has played 26 and 23 minutes respectively.