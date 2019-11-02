Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores 22 points against Golden State

Aldridge had 22 points (8-15 FG, 0-3 3PT, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds and one block during the Spurs' 127-110 win at Warriors on Friday night.

Aldridge bounced back from a five-point effort against the Clippers on Thursday, and scored 20-plus points for the third time in five games this season. He should remain as one of San Antonio's primary scoring threat on Sunday against the Lakers.