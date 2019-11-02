Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores 22 points against Golden State

Aldridge had 22 points (8-15 FG, 0-3 3PT, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds and one block during the Spurs' 127-110 win at Warriors on Friday night.

Aldridge bounced back from a five-point effort against the Clippers on Thursday, and scored 20-plus points for the third time in five games this season. He should remain as one of San Antonio's primary scoring threat on Sunday against the Lakers.

More News
Our Latest Stories