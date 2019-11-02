Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores 22 points against Warriors
Aldridge had 22 points (8-15 FG, 0-3 3PT, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds and one block during the Spurs' 127-110 win at the Warriors on Friday night.
Aldridge bounced back from a five-point effort against the Clippers on Thursday, and he scored 20-plus points for the third time in five games this season. He should remain one of San Antonio's primary scoring threats Sunday against the Lakers.
