Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores 22 points in 36 minutes

Aldridge scored 22 points (10-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), grabbed eight rebounds, dished one assist, and recorded three blocks across 36 minutes Wednesday in San Antonio's win over Portland.

Aldridge has looked rejuvenated while leading the Kawhi-less Spurs through the first quarter of the 2017-18 season. Along with fellow big man Pau Gasol, the frontcourt pair combined for 42 points and 25 rebounds. With Kawhi Leonard returning from injury on a restricted basis, Aldridge will continue to carry the load, and fantasy owners should enjoy the ride. His fantasy value won't fall off a cliff when Leonard returns to full speed. His scoring numbers could take a slight hit. but the value remains.