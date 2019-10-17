Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores 22 points in Wednesday's win
Aldridge accumulated 22 points (11-13 FG, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 128-114 win over the Rockets.
Aldridge was spectacular, missing only two field goal attempts after sitting out Sunday's matchup for rest purposes. The 34-year-old big man is still a threat to score from anywhere on the floor, and his shooting ability bodes well for his ability to continue aging gracefully.
