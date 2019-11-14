Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores 23 in loss

Aldridge produced 23 points (10-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Timberwolves.

While Aldridge had an efficient shooting night, though he wasn't able to produce much elsewhere and ultimately finished with a minus-17 net rating -- worst on the team. The veteran center seems to have ceded some offensive workload as he's averaging nearly four fewer points and three fewer shot attempts per game than a year ago. That aside, Aldridge is still averaging a palatable 17.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 blocks in 32.1 minutes through 11 games.