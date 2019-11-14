Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores 23 points in defeat

Aldridge scored 23 points (10-16 FG, 0-1 3PT, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 129-114 loss at Minnesota.

Aldridge has made at least 50.0 percent of his field-goal attempts in three of his last four outings, while averaging 21.0 points per game over that span. The 14-year veteran is shooting a career-high 52.3 percent from the field this season, and he will aim to extend that solid run of form Friday at Orlando.