Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores 23 points in Monday's win
Aldridge amassed 23 points (8-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 111-105 win over the Warriors.
Aldridge was extremely efficient, draining nearly every shot he took while cleaning up on the glass and contributing in every statistical category. Moreover, he's up to 26 double-doubles this season (one less than last year) with 11 tilts still remaining.
