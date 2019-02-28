Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores 24 in win

Aldridge totaled 24 points (11-22 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 39 minutes in the Spurs' win over the Pistons on Wednesday.

Aldridge had a strong offensive performance in Wednesday's win, stuffing the stat sheet in the process. His 20.8 points and 8.9 rebounds per game make him a quality fantasy option, but owners should prepare for some unproductive stretches that have come and gone throughout the season.