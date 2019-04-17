Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores 24 points in Game 2 loss
Aldridge posted 24 points (8-20 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-10 FT), eight rebounds, and three assists in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 114-105 Game 2 loss to the Nuggets.
Aldridge was actually much more effective and efficient in this one than he was in Saturday's Game 1 victory (15 points on six-of-19 from the field). With the series shifting to San Antonio for the next two tilts, Aldridge will try to get it together offensively in hopes that he can help his team maintain their stolen home-court advantage.
