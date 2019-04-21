Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores 24 points in Game 4 loss

Aldridge collected 24 points (10-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, two steals, one assist, and one block in 29 minutes during Saturday's 117-103 Game 4 loss to the Nuggets.

Aldridge filled up the stat sheet despite not seeing the floor at all in the fourth quarter. Coach Gregg Popovich stated in his post-game press conference that Aldridge isn't injured. With the series tied at two games apiece, Aldridge seems likely to receive a heavy load of minutes in Tuesday's Game 5.

