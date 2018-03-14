Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores 24 points in return to action

Aldridge finished with 24 points (11-17 FG, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 108-72 victory over the Magic.

Aldridge returned after a one-game absence due to knee soreness. While he only saw 25 minutes of court-time, this was due to the nature of the scoreline rather than any limitations. He continues to play well as the teams' primary offensive option, however, he has struggled on the defensive end of late. He has now recorded a combined two blocks and three steals over his past seven games. Kawhi Leonard (quad) could return soon and this could have an impact on Aldridge's overall fantasy value.