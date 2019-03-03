Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores 27 points in Saturday's win

Aldridge accumulated 27 points (10-18 FG, 7-7 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 116-102 win over the Thunder.

Aldridge was superb, showcasing his mastery of the mid-range while sinking all of his free throw attempts and earning a team high minute total. With the Spurs fighting to hold onto a playoff spot, expect Aldridge to remain extremely aggressive across the final 18 games of the regular season.