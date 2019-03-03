Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores 27 points in Saturday's win
Aldridge accumulated 27 points (10-18 FG, 7-7 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 116-102 win over the Thunder.
Aldridge was superb, showcasing his mastery of the mid-range while sinking all of his free throw attempts and earning a team high minute total. With the Spurs fighting to hold onto a playoff spot, expect Aldridge to remain extremely aggressive across the final 18 games of the regular season.
More News
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...