Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores 30 points in win over Cavs
Aldridge scored 30 points (12-18 FT, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT) to go along with eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 41 minutes during Tuesday's 114-102 win over the Cavs.
Aldridge shot just 28 percent from the field combined over his last two games, but he shot the ball efficiently in this one and reached the 30-point mark for the fourth time in the last nine games. He failed to extend his streak to three straight games with double-digit rebounds, but he chipped in across the board for a well-rounded performance. A newly-minted All-Star selection, Aldridge has returned to the form from season's past that made him such a valuable fantasy asset.
