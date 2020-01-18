Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores 30 points

Aldridge had 30 points (11-20 FG, 1-3 3PT, 7-7 FT), five rebounds and one steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 121-120 loss against the Hawks.

Aldridge has made at least one three in 12 straight games and he is shooting 52.5 percent from deep over that span, meaning his new-found offensive approach might be a long-term thing given the results. He is averaging 20.1 points per game during that stretch and while he is now playing as the team's second-best offensive threat behind a stellar DeMar DeRozan, Aldridge continues to be productive and his upside will remain boosted if he can keep firing from long range as he has done it over the last few weeks.