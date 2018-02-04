Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores 31 points in 35 minutes
Aldridge scored 31 points (12-19 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT) while collecting five rebounds, three assists, three steals, and two blocks across 35 minutes Saturday in San Antonio's loss to Utah.
Aldridge managed to eclipse the 30-point threshold for the tenth time this season, one where his production is rivaling the numbers he put up during his time with Portland. He is a throwback player in the sense that he relies heavily on the mid-range game, but his effectiveness from that area hasn't wavered over the course of his twelve-year career. The Spurs will continue to feed Aldridge, and he will continue to be one of the most reliable fantasy options around.
More News
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores 16 points in loss•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Drops 30 on Denver•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Posts modest stat line in win•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Held in check in loss to 76ers•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Not on Friday's injury report•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Out for rest Wednesday•
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.