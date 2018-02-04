Play

Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores 31 points in 35 minutes

Aldridge scored 31 points (12-19 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT) while collecting five rebounds, three assists, three steals, and two blocks across 35 minutes Saturday in San Antonio's loss to Utah.

Aldridge managed to eclipse the 30-point threshold for the tenth time this season, one where his production is rivaling the numbers he put up during his time with Portland. He is a throwback player in the sense that he relies heavily on the mid-range game, but his effectiveness from that area hasn't wavered over the course of his twelve-year career. The Spurs will continue to feed Aldridge, and he will continue to be one of the most reliable fantasy options around.

