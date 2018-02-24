Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores 38 points in narrow loss

Aldridge finished with 38 points (13-23 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 12-14 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 122-119 loss to Denver.

Aldridge scored a game-high 38 points as the Spurs fell short of a victory against the surging Nuggets. Kawhi Leonard (quad) is rumored to be a potential shut-down candidate, given Aldridge a fantastic rest of season outlook. He has been carrying the offense and should continue to do so as the Spurs try to hold onto a top-four seed.