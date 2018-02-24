Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores 38 points in narrow loss
Aldridge finished with 38 points (13-23 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 12-14 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 122-119 loss to Denver.
Aldridge scored a game-high 38 points as the Spurs fell short of a victory against the surging Nuggets. Kawhi Leonard (quad) is rumored to be a potential shut-down candidate, given Aldridge a fantastic rest of season outlook. He has been carrying the offense and should continue to do so as the Spurs try to hold onto a top-four seed.
More News
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Plays just four minutes in All-Star game•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Out until after All-Star break•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Out Monday with knee soreness•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Co-leads team in scoring Saturday•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Double-double in Wednesday's rout•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores 31 points in 35 minutes•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...