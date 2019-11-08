Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores 39 in Thursday's victory

Aldridge accumulated 39 points (19-23 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 34 minutes during Thursday's 121-112 win over the Thunder.

Aldridge was absolutely awesome, amassing season highs in points and steals while logging four dimes in consecutive contests. He had failed to reach double figures in scoring in two of the previous four games entering this one, so it was a reassuring performance for the highly-skilled 34-year-old big man.