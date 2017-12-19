Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores game-high 19 in Monday's win

Aldridge scored 19 points (7-13 FG, 5-6 Ft) while adding eight rebounds in 32 minutes during Monday's 109-91 win over the Clippers.

With Kawhi Leonard slowly being eased back into action, Aldridge continues to carry the load on offense for the Spurs, averaging 21.2 points, 10.0 boards and 1.3 assists over the last six games. Expect his usage to decline as Leonard's workload increases, however.