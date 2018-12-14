Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores game-high 27 points Thursday

Aldridge had 27 points (12-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 27 minutes during Thursday's 125-87 victory over the Clippers.

Aldridge had one of his better offensive games Thursday, going 12-of-14 from the field on his way to a game-high 27 points. This game was a blowout which meant playing time was limited for the starters which did hamper Aldridge's ability to have himself a massive night. He continues to score the ball well but has seen his rebounding numbers drop off of late. He has not recorded double-digit rebounds since November 24, a stat that will hopefully rectify itself sooner rather than later.