Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores game-high 29 points in loss
Aldridge finished with 29 points (10-16 FG, 9-11 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, and one block in 37 minutes during Saturday's 98-93 loss to Chicago.
Aldridge had his highest scoring game in almost two weeks Saturday, finishing with 29 points on 10-of-16 shooting. He also recorded double-digit rebounds for the first time since November 24. The Spurs blew a 21 point lead in this one and will look to bounce back against the 76ers on Monday in what will be a tough matchup for Aldridge.
