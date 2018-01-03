Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores game-high 29 points in Tuesday's win
Aldridge provided 29 points (10-23 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-10 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 37 minutes during a 100-91 win over the Knicks on Tuesday.
Aldridge's 29 points marked a game high as he scored at least 25 points for the third time in the last five outings. The 23 field goal attempts matched his second-highest shot total of the season. Aldridge's output will decrease slightly now that Kawhi Leonard looks to be back in full swing, but he should still be a strong source of points and rebounds.
