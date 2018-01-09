Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores game-high 31 points Monday
Aldridge scored 31 points (13-20 FG, 0-2 3PT, 5-6 FT) to go with 12 rebounds, one assist and one block in 36 minutes during Monday's 107-100 win against Sacramento.
With Kawhi Leonard (shoulder) injured and numerous other Spurs inactive due to rest, Aldridge was able to score 30-plus points for the second straight game. In fact, Monday's performance was the forward's fourth straight game with at least 24 points. Aldridge has been scoring in bunches as of late, averaging 25.3 points over his last eight games. Also, after Monday's 12 rebounds, he has collected four double-doubles in his last five games, averaging 11.4 boards during this span. With the uncertainty surrounding Leonard's partially torn shoulder, Aldridge may benefit once again as the leading option in the San Antonio offense as he did in the first 26 games of the season.
More News
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Leads team with 30 points and 14 rebounds•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Back in starting lineup Sunday•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Won't play Friday vs. Suns•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Collects double-double Wednesday•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores game-high 29 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores team-high 25 points in win•
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start