Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores game-high 31 points Monday

Aldridge scored 31 points (13-20 FG, 0-2 3PT, 5-6 FT) to go with 12 rebounds, one assist and one block in 36 minutes during Monday's 107-100 win against Sacramento.

With Kawhi Leonard (shoulder) injured and numerous other Spurs inactive due to rest, Aldridge was able to score 30-plus points for the second straight game. In fact, Monday's performance was the forward's fourth straight game with at least 24 points. Aldridge has been scoring in bunches as of late, averaging 25.3 points over his last eight games. Also, after Monday's 12 rebounds, he has collected four double-doubles in his last five games, averaging 11.4 boards during this span. With the uncertainty surrounding Leonard's partially torn shoulder, Aldridge may benefit once again as the leading option in the San Antonio offense as he did in the first 26 games of the season.