Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores season-high 38 points

Aldridge produced 38 points (14-23 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 10-12 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots across 36 minutes in Saturday's 122-11 win over the Clippers.

Aldridge scored 22 points in the first half, and the Clippers failed to make any adjustments to contain him. Only Montrezl Harrell managed to see significant production inside on the other end, as Aldridge was also a stalwart defensive presence in the contest. Despite some decent scoring totals, Aldridge hasn't recorded a double-double in eight games.