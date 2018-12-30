Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores season-high 38 points
Aldridge produced 38 points (14-23 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 10-12 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots across 36 minutes in Saturday's 122-11 win over the Clippers.
Aldridge scored 22 points in the first half, and the Clippers failed to make any adjustments to contain him. Only Montrezl Harrell managed to see significant production inside on the other end, as Aldridge was also a stalwart defensive presence in the contest. Despite some decent scoring totals, Aldridge hasn't recorded a double-double in eight games.
More News
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Drops team-high 24 points in loss•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Stellar offensive effort in win•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Drops 18 points•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Limited playing time in blowout•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Leads way in big road win•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores game-high 29 points in loss•
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...