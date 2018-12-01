Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores team-high 20 in loss
Aldridge had 20 points (7-16 FG, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, and two blocks in 30 minutes during Friday's 136-105 loss to Houston.
The Spurs suffered another huge loss Friday, going down by 31 points to the Rockets. Aldridge now has six consecutive double-digit scoring games but has seen his rebounding numbers drop of late. The Spurs certainly aren't the deepest team in the league and on nights when Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan are struggling, the team tends to follow suit. The Spurs will host the Trail Blazers on Sunday in what will be another tough matchup in what is a loaded Western Conference.
