Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores team-high 23 points
Aldridge had 23 points (8-15 FG, 2-2 3PT, 5-7 FT), six rebounds, three assists and three steals in 34 minutes during Saturday's 111-104 win over the Knicks.
Aldridge only has two double-doubles this season and he is not adding a lot of value through peripheral stats, but he is shooting a career-high 52.1 percent from the field. That said, Aldridge's numbers have decreased across the board this season and he will aim for a bounce-back performance Sunday at home against the Lakers.
