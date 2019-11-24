Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores team-high 23 points

Aldridge had 23 points (8-15 FG, 2-2 3PT, 5-7 FT), six rebounds, three assists and three steals in 34 minutes during Saturday's 111-104 win over the Knicks.

Aldridge only has two double-doubles this season and he is not adding a lot of value through peripheral stats, but he is shooting a career-high 52.1 percent from the field. That said, Aldridge's numbers have decreased across the board this season and he will aim for a bounce-back performance Sunday at home against the Lakers.