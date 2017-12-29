Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores team-high 25 points in win
Aldridge totaled 25 points (8-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-12 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 36 minutes in Thursday's 119-107 win over the Knicks.
Aldridge's scoring total was easily a team high, as he once again played a pivotal offensive role with Kawhi Leonard being rested. The 12-year veteran has scored at least 20 points in four of his last five games, while also hauling in between six and 14 rebounds in 10 of his last 11 contests. As long as Leonard continues to be rested intermittently and play limited minutes when he does take the floor, Aldridge should continue generating production of similar caliber.
More News
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Will play Thursday vs. Knicks•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Could be rested Thursday•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores 20 points Tuesday•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Leads team with 29 points in victory•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores 22 points in 36 minutes•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores game-high 19 in Monday's win•
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...