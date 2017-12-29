Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores team-high 25 points in win

Aldridge totaled 25 points (8-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-12 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 36 minutes in Thursday's 119-107 win over the Knicks.

Aldridge's scoring total was easily a team high, as he once again played a pivotal offensive role with Kawhi Leonard being rested. The 12-year veteran has scored at least 20 points in four of his last five games, while also hauling in between six and 14 rebounds in 10 of his last 11 contests. As long as Leonard continues to be rested intermittently and play limited minutes when he does take the floor, Aldridge should continue generating production of similar caliber.