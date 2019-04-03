Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Secures another double-dobule
Aldridge recorded 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds and three blocks over 38 minutes Tuesday against the Hawks.
Aldrige had a slightly down game in the scoring department, but he did come away with another double-double, his fourth over the last five matchups. With four games remaining in the regular season and the Spurs still trying to improve their playoff positioning, look for Aldridge to continue to post well-rounded lines.
