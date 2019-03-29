Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Serves in complementary role

Aldridge managed 14 points (6-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 36 minutes in the Spurs' 116-110 win over the Cavaliers on Thursday.

Aldridge played the third wheel on offense behind DeMar DeRozan and Bryn Forbes, but he still turned in a serviceable line overall. The All-Star forward was coming off a pair of ultra-productive games where he'd averaged 34.0 points, 14.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists against the Celtics and Hornets, respectively. While Thursday's line represented a downturn from those numbers, Aldridge continues to serve as an above-average asset as the fantasy postseason unfolds.