Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich said Aldridge (hip) will be out beyond Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.

The big man will apparently avoid surgery to address his right hip flexor injury, but the Spurs are preparing for him to miss multiple games. Jakob Poeltl is starting in his place Wednesday and is a strong candidate to remain with the top unit as long as Aldridge is sidelined.