Aldridge recorded 14 points (6-16 FG, 2-6 3PT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 25 minutes in the 116-113 win against the LA Clippers on Tuesday.

Aldridge had a rather impactful first performance after returning from injury in the win Tuesday. The center sat the last three matches out due to a knee injury and prior to that was struggling for consistency. However, he filled the stat sheet in the win, even with an off shooting night. Aldridge is one of the main pieces to the puzzle in San Antonio and it will not take long for him to get back to his main form.