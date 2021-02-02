Aldridge won't play Wednesday against the Timberwolves due to a right hip flexor injury, RJ Marquez of KSAT 12 San Antonio reports.

The 35-year-old apparently picked up the injury Monday against Memphis when he had 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one rebound, one steal and one block in only 18 minutes. Jakob Poeltl is the likely candidate to enter the starting five for San Antonio, while Aldridge's next chance to take the court will be Saturday at Houston.