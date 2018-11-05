Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Solid but unspectacular in home loss
Aldridge compiled 14 points (6-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 33 minutes in the Spurs' 117-110 loss to the Magic on Sunday.
Aldridge provided another solid line overall, although his scoring total represented a sharp downturn from his three previous contests. The 33-year-old had posted between 20 and 24 points in each of those games, and he'd shot well over 50.0 percent in two of them. Despite the occasional fluctuations in his production, Aldridge is still averaging 20.0 points (on 45.2 percent shooting), 9.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 block across 35.6 minutes while typically serving as an effective frontcourt complement to the exploits of team scoring leader DeMar DeRozan.
