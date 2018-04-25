Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Stand-out performance in Game 5 loss
Aldridge had 30 points (8-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 14-14 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 99-91 loss to the Warriors.
Aldridge did all he could to try and get the victory Tuesday, but it wasn't enough as the Spurs crashed out of the playoffs in the first round. Aldridge had a stellar post-season, capping off a fantastic regular season, carrying the Spurs into the playoffs without the injured Kawhi Leonard (quad). The build-up of the roster for next season is still a bit of a mystery but Aldridge should feature prominently no matter what direction they head in.
